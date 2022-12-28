Catholic World News

Pope suggests celebrating Christmas with St. Francis de Sales

December 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on December 28, Pope Francis recommended that the faithful use St. Francis de Sales as a model for the celebration of Christmas.



The Pope reminded his audience that the day marked the 400th anniversary of the death of St. Francis de Sales. He also announced that he had released an apostolic letter honoring the saint on that same day.



St. Francis de Sales “wrote a great deal about Christmas,” Pope Francis observed, and his writing emphasized the simple but profound love shown by the Incarnation. The Pope continued:

God’s love is not sugar sweet; Jesus’ manger shows us that. It is not a hypocritical goodness that hides the pursuit of pleasures and comforts. Christmas is joy and celebration, certainly, but in simplicity and austerity.

