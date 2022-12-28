Catholic World News

Pope asks prayers for ‘very ill’ Benedict XVI

December 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his regular weekly audience on December 28, Pope Francis asked for “a special prayer for Pope-emeritus Benedict,” saying that the retired Pontiff is “very ill.”



A spokesman for the Vatican later confirmed that Benedict’s condition had become more serious: “In the last few hours there has been an aggravation of his health due to advancing age.” However he said that the former Pope’s condition was stable.



The National Catholic Register reports that the retired Pontiff has experienced kidney failure.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!