+Ambassador Frank J. Shakespeare, 97

December 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Frank J. Shakespeare, the second US Ambassador to Holy See (1987-89), died on December 14 at the age of 97. In this article, Paul Kengor, author of The Pope and the President, recalls the late ambassador’s remarks on the relations between St. John Paul II and President Ronald Reagan.

