$9.5K stolen from Chicago parish

December 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A burglar (or burglars) pried open a window at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Chicago on December 26 and stole money from a safe and a donation bin.



Since May 2020, there have been at least 182 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States.

