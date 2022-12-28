Catholic World News

‘God also controls missiles’: Ukrainian bishop speaks of Christmas miracle

December 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to a “miracle of Christmas,” Bishop Stanislav Szyrokoradiuk, the Latin-rite bishop of Odessa-Simferopol (Ukraine), spoke of an event that happened at a church in Kherson on December 23.



As parishioners, including children, were preparing the church for Christmas, two Russian missiles hit the church. The prelate said, “One fell and broke in two, the other got stuck in the wall. Neither one exploded. Is this not the grace of God? This means that if we pray, if we trust in God, God controls the rockets.”

