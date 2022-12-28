Catholic World News

Slovenian culture minister calls on Rupnik to return Preseren Prize

December 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Preseren Prize, named after Slovene poet France Preseren, is the Slovenian government’s highest award for achievement in the arts. Father Marko Rupnik, SJ, received the award in 2000; Asta Vrecko, the nation’s Minister of Culture, has asked him to return it.

