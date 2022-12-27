Catholic World News

CRS official warns of rising global hunger, hails new US measure

December 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The passage of the Global Food Security Reauthorization Act reestablishes the US government’s commitment to tackling hunger and malnutrition in all its forms, which is critical at a time when the number of people facing food insecurity has ballooned to more than 800 million people worldwide,” said Bill O’Keefe, executive vice president of Mission, Mobilization and Advocacy for Catholic Relief Services, the US bishops’ international relief and development agency.

