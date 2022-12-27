Catholic World News

Cardinal says Rome diocese learned ‘recently’ of Father Rupnik accusations

December 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the Pope’s cardinal vicar for Rome since 2017, has issued a statement on the allegations against Father Marko Rupnik, SJ, who ministers in Rome.



Father Rupnik has “a multi-level pastoral relationship with the Diocese of Rome, but he is not in a position of hierarchical submission to the Cardinal Vicar at the disciplinary and possibly penal level,” said Cardinal De Donatis. Rupnik is rector of the Church of St. Philip Neri at the Esquiline and a member of the Diocesan Commission for Sacred Art and Cultural Heritage.



“The entire diocese, faced with this disconcerting communication, especially in the media, which disorients the People of God, is living these hours with concern and dismay,” he added. “The judgments that we see spreading by many with particular vehemence do not seem to manifest either an evangelical criterion of the search for truth, or a basic criterion on which every rule of law is founded, a verbis legis non est recedendum [one ought not to depart from the words of the law].”

