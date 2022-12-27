Catholic World News

Patriarch Kirill sends Christmas greeting to Pope Francis, Protestant leaders

December 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has sent Christmas greetings to Pope Francis and Protestant leaders who celebrate Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar



The message came at the conclusion of a year in which the Pope and other Christian leaders criticized Kirill for his support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



“Besides political and economic tribulations, which humankind has experienced for centuries, modern society is suffering a deep moral crisis,” Patriarch Kirill said in his message. “That is why the Church should raise her voice and call people to follow Christ, Who is ‘the way, the truth, and the life’” (John 14:6).

