Bronx priest left $7M fortune to son

December 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Louis Gigante (1932-2022)—who was ordained in 1959, unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 1970, and was a member of the New York City Council from 1973-1977—“was always larger-than-life,” the report begins. “A Roman Catholic priest, the son of Italian immigrants and brother of New York mobsters, Father Gigante swaggered through the crime-ridden and crumbling South Bronx with a baseball bat and a development company that built thousands of apartments for the poor.”



“After he died in October, his will revealed two more startling facts: He was a multimillionaire. And he left nearly all his fortune to a single beneficiary — his 32-year-old son.”

