Catholic World News

Pope stresses forgiveness on feast of St. Stephen

December 26, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In his Angelus audience on December 26, the feast of St. Stephen, Pope Francis exhorted the faithful to imitate the first martyr by being ready to forgive.



The Pope also called for a commitment to peace: “peace in families, peace in parishes and religious communities, peace in movements and associations, peace for those war-torn peoples, peace for the dear and martyred Ukraine.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!