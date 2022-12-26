Catholic World News

Photos: Thousands descend upon Bethlehem to celebrate Christmas

December 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Following two years of COVID restrictions, thousands of pilgrims were able to return to Bethlehem for Christmas. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem posted photographs and videos of the celebrations.

