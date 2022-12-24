Catholic World News

Christmas message 2022: Father Francesco Patton, OFM, Custos of the Holy Land

December 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Here the Son of God became incarnate in the night of the world” is the title of the Christmas message of Father Francesco Patton, the Franciscan superior of the Holy Land’s shrines, including the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem.

