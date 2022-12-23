Catholic World News

Project: Christmas cards for Jimmy Lai

December 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A “Postcards for Jimmy” campaign in elementary schools is encouraging children to send cards to Jimmy Lai, the human-rights campaigner now imprisoned in Hong Kong.

