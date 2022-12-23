Catholic World News

Study: Popular German bishop mishandled abuse cases in 1970s

December 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The prelate was Bishop Bernhard Stein (1904-1993), who was auxiliary bishop (1944-67) and then bishop (1967-80) of Trier.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!