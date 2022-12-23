Catholic World News

Egypt’s Catholic schools bolster the vulnerable

December 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: There are 170 Catholic schools in Egypt, a country that is less than 1% Catholic. The North African nation of 106 million (map) is 90% Muslim and 9% Christian (primarily Coptic Orthodox); Islam is the state religion.

