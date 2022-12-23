Catholic World News

Alaska archbishop condemns attacks on Catholic parish

December 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We do not know what has motivated people to do these serious and disturbing actions” at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Eagle River (AK), said Archbishop Andrew Bellisario of Anchorage-Juneau. “These are especially significant in the context of the many expressions of anger that have become so commonplace in our society, our political system, and even our Church. This must be called out for its attack on the dignity of each person and their religious practice.”



Since May 2020, there have been at least 182 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States.

