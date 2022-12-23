Catholic World News

Always trust in the Lord and build peace, Pope tells Vatican employees

December 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On December 22—the day on which he addressed the Roman Curia—Pope Francis held a separate audience to exchange Christmas greetings with the employees of the Holy See and the Governorate of Vatican City State, along with their families.



In his address, the Pope emphasized serenity and being “witnesses and artisans of peace.”

