Catholic World News

‘No other options’: journal analyzes Canada’s efficient practice of euthanasia

December 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on The New Atlantis

CWN Editor's Note: “Since Canada legalized euthanasia in 2016, there has been a strange balancing act at the heart of its medical system,” the report notes. “There is a national suicide prevention hotline you can call 24/7, where sympathetic operators will try to talk you out of killing yourself. But today there are also euthanasia hotlines, where operators will give you the resources you need to carry out your wish.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!