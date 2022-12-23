Catholic World News

Build partnership with DR Congo’s bishops to foster democracy, prelate urges Secretary Blinken

December 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace expressed gratitude to Secretary of State Antony Blinken for some of his recent policy decisions toward the Democratic Republic of the Congo (map).



“The elections in 2018 ended with a handover to a new government but not one based on a legitimate, free, and fair election,” said Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL). “Next year’s election must respect the democratic process and the will of the Congolese people.”



“With gratitude for your collaboration with the Church in the DRC, I urge you to continue to build your strategic partnership with CENCO-ECC [Catholic Bishops’ Conference —Church of Christ] to inaugurate a new era of democratic rule and peace in the DRC,” the prelate concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!