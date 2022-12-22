Catholic World News

20-year Church abuse probe ends with Msgr. William Lynn’s quiet plea

December 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. William Lynn, a former official of the Philadelphia archdiocese, was convicted in 2012 of endangering children because of his role in assigning an abusive priest to a new parish. He was, at the time, the highest Catholic official to be convicted—not for his own misconduct but for covering up the reported misconduct of others.



Msgr. Lynn served nearly three years in prison, and his conviction has been twice overturned. He has now pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failure to turn over records to a Philadelphia grand jury, and his case has been dismissed.

