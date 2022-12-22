Catholic World News

Bishops call Congolese people to prayer ahead of papal visit

December 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is scheduled to make an apostolic journey to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan from January 31 to February 5.

