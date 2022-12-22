Catholic World News

Archbishop Broglio, new USCCB president, issues Christmas message

December 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We pause in prayer before the manger, but we also move, go forth and tell others about Him Who makes all things new,” Archbishop Timothy Broglio, Archbishop for the Military Services, USA, said in his Christmas message. “No authentic believer remains in the same place. Rather, he or she goes forth and shares the good news that has been revealed.”

