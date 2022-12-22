Pope: Much can be done to stop Third World War fought piecemeal
December 22, 2022
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff made his remarks in an interview with Fabio M. Ragona, the Vatican reporter for TGCom24 (an Italian television news channel) and Il Giornale (the Milan-based newspaper).
During the interview, the Pope also said, “This is important: we can have a very organized Curia, a very organized parish, a very organized diocese, but if there is no missionary spirit, if you don’t pray in there, nothing moves ahead. Prayer is important.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!