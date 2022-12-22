Catholic World News

Pope: Much can be done to stop Third World War fought piecemeal

December 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff made his remarks in an interview with Fabio M. Ragona, the Vatican reporter for TGCom24 (an Italian television news channel) and Il Giornale (the Milan-based newspaper).



During the interview, the Pope also said, “This is important: we can have a very organized Curia, a very organized parish, a very organized diocese, but if there is no missionary spirit, if you don’t pray in there, nothing moves ahead. Prayer is important.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!