Threatening messages spray-painted on home of pro-life pregnancy center board member

December 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I think what happened to us and our board member in particular is rightfully seen as a hate crime,” said Pregnancy Aid Detroit Executive Director Nancy Anter. “And I think it should be investigated as such, and I think it should cause alarm nationally, regardless of your political or moral views on abortion.”

