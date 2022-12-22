Catholic World News

USCCB unsuccessfully prods Biden administration on death penalty

December 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that the US bishops “oppose all executions in all cases,” Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL), the chairman of the USCCB Committee on International Justice and Peace, called on the Biden administration to support an international moratorium on the use of the death penalty.



When the UN voted on the measure, however, the US joined 36 other nations in opposing the moratorium.

