Pope rues suffering of Ukrainian children, praised Poland for accepting refugees

December 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At the end of his regular weekly audience on December 21, Pope Francis again spoke about the suffering of the people in Ukraine, and especially the children, during this time of war.



“When a child loses the ability to smile, it is serious,” the Pontiff said. He lamented that Ukrainian children “are suffering, suffering so much, from this war.”



Before ending his audience, the Pope saluted the people of Poland. Recalling the Polish custom of leaving an extra place set at the dinner table on Christmas Eve, for an unexpected guest, he remarked that this year, “that place will be occupied by the multitude of refugees from Ukraine to whom you have opened the doors of your homes with great generosity.”

