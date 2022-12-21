Catholic World News

Pope champions role of labor unions

December 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “There is no union without workers, and there are no free workers without a union,” Pope Francis said in an audience with members of the Italian General Confederation of Labor, Italy’s largest labor union.

