Music is a path to peace, Pope tells Christmas concert artists

December 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “With your song you help spread the message of love and life, touching many hearts and spreading the spirit of fraternity,” Pope Francis said in an address to the artists of the Christmas concert in the Vatican. “That is how God works in history, even in the painful and desolate of scenarios.”

