Haitian bishops plead for end to violence

December 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Haiti, in a Christmas statement, have made a plea for armed gangs to “stop the murderous madness of hatred, of contempt for life.”



The bishops, emphasizing “the extreme gravity of the situation,” argue for an end to “the culture of impunity which is the logical cause of the perpetuation of corruption and violence in the country.” They urge support for a national police force to bring stability and security to Haiti.

