Soccer star Messi promised to make pilgrimage after World Cup win

December 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Lionel Messi, the star of the Argentine soccer team, had vowed to make a pilgrimage to a Marian shrine if the team won the World Cup—as it did last Sunday.



In 2018 Messi, who is a practicing Catholic, told an interviewer that if he won the World Cup, he would walk from his home to the shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary at San Nicolas, a distance of about 25 miles.

