French bishop removed from ministry, may face criminal charges

December 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The former Bishop of Cayenne, French Guyana, now living in retirement in France, is under investigation on charges of human trafficking.



Bishop Emmanuel Lafont is charged with assisting a young Haitian man, with whom he allegedly had an improper relationship. A Vatican investigation resulted in his trial, conviction, and removal from public ministry. The bishop, who retired in 2020 on reaching the age of 75, has been ordered to spend the remainder of his life in seclusion, living in a French monastery.

