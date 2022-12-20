Catholic World News

British Columbia’s COVID restrictions on worship services upheld

December 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The risks associated with retail and other permitted activities—typically involving more transient contact between individuals of a transactional nature—were determined to be different than the risks associated with the activities that form an essential component of in-person religious worship and the celebration of faith,” British Columbia’s highest court said in its unanimous ruling against a group of pastors.

