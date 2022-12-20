Catholic World News

Prelate calls on US to pressure Nicaragua to free dissident bishop

December 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “I call on the US Government and the international community to pursue the immediate release of Bishop [Rolando] Álvarez, the restoration of religious freedom and human rights guarantees, and initiate a process of restoring the democratic order and rule of law in Nicaragua,” said Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!