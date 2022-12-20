Catholic World News

Theme of papal preacher’s final Advent sermon: ‘The Gate of Charity’

December 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, OFM Cap, the preacher of the papal household since 1980, customarily preaches sermons to the Pope and members of the Roman Curia on Fridays during Advent and Lent.



Cardinal Cantalamessa devoted his 2022 Advent sermons to the theological virtues. His first sermon was entitled “The Gate of Faith”; his second, “The Gate of Hope.”

