Pope returns Greece’s Parthenon sculptures in ecumenical nod

December 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an ecumenical gesture, Pope Francis is donating three marble fragments in the Vatican Museums to Archbishop Ieronymos II of Athens, the primate of the Greek Orthodox Church.

