‘Descent into hell’: An alleged Rupnik victim speaks out

December 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In this article, a former nun discusses her alleged abuse at the hands of Father Marko Ivan Rupnik, the Jesuit theologian and artist.



“He should have been stopped 30 years ago,” she said. “The Church and the Jesuit order knew about the facts since 1994, when I personally brought my request for a dispensation of vows to the Archbishop of Ljubljana (Slovenia), in which I denounced Father Rupnik’s abuse.”



Another sister “also spoke in 1998 with Father Francisco J. Egaña, who at that time served as delegate for the international houses of the Society of Jesus in Rome” (and thus was Rupnik’s immediate superior), she alleges. “He listened to her but did nothing.”

