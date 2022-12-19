Catholic World News

Vatican decrees more 24 toward beatification

December 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a series of decrees issued on December 18, the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints cleared the way for the beatification of ten candidates, and recognized the “heroic virtue” of fourteen more, qualifying them to be known as “Venerable.”



Among those who are now eligible for beatification are an entire Polish family—Jozef and Wiktoria Ulma and their seven children—who were executed by the Nazi regime because they sheltered Jews.



Those who will now be known as “Venerable” include Matteo Ricci, the renowned Jesuit missionary of the 17th century; and Franz de Castro Holzwarth, a Brazilian layman who offered himself as a hostage during a 1981 prison riot, and was killed by gunfire when police stormed the prison.

