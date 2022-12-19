Catholic World News

Wars around world bring ‘sad Christmas,’ Pope tells interviewer

December 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “This is a sad Christmas, a Christmas of war,” Pope Francis said in his latest television interview.



Speaking with Fabio Marchese Ragona of the Italian Canale 5 network, the Pope said that “although Ukraine feels closer, there was been a terrible war in Syria for 13 years.” He also mentioned the continuing bloodshed in Myanmar and “everywhere in Africa.”



In light of the violence, the Pope repeated his call for a modest Christmas celebration. “Please measure Christmas spending; limit it,” he said.

