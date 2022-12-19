Catholic World News

Pontiff turns 86

December 19, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis turned 86 on December 17.



“Out of 266 papacies in Church history, Francis is now one of just eight – put another way, a statistically negligible 3% – to be 86 or older while still serving as Successor of Peter,” writes John Allen of Crux.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!