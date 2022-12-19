Catholic World News

Pope Francis: ‘We must not forget the children of Ukraine’

December 19, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope made his remarks in a December 18 audience with children assisted by the Santa Marta Pediatric Dispensary.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!