Sri Lanka: Lay Catholics say no to public Christmas celebrations without the truth about the Easter Sunday attacks

December 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings killed 269 people and injured over 500. Twenty lay organizations have called on the nation’s bishops to boycott government Christmas celebrations.

