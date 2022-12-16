Catholic World News

Ortega seeking to ‘destroy the Catholic Church in Nicaragua,’ advocates tell Congress

December 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On December 15, the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission conducted a hearing devoted to “the perilous state of religious freedom in Nicaragua.”



Among those testifying before the Commission was Bianca Jagger, who has implored Pope Francis to speak out against the persecution of the Church there.

