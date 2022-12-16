Catholic World News

Catholic Charities’ activities are not religious, Wisconsin court rules

December 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: Organizations “operated primarily for religious purposes” are exempt from the Wisconsin Unemployment Compensation Act.



Siding with two state agencies (the Department of Workforce Development and the Labor and Industry Review Commission), a state court has ruled that Catholic Charities provides “charitable social services that are neither inherently or primarily religious activities”—and that Catholic Charities is thus bound by the provisions of the Act.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!