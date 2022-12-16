Catholic World News

Bethlehem welcomes Christmas tourists after pandemic lull

December 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: 120,000 pilgrims and tourists are expected to visit Bethlehem during the week of Christmas—down from 150,000 in 2019, but up from the previous years of the pandemic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!