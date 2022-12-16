Catholic World News

At ‘Church City,’ a taste of Catholic life in Qatar

December 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: An Associated Press religion reporter offers a glimpse at parish life in Qatar, the site of the 2022 World Cup. The Arab nation of 2.5 million (map) is 79% Muslim, 14% Christian (12% Catholic), and 3% Hindu; Islam is the state religion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!