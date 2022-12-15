Catholic World News

Look at others, not a cell phones, Pope urges Italian youth

December 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis encouraged young Italian Catholics to reach out to others, because “God doesn’t like it when we stay lazy on the couch,” at a December 15 meeting with members of Catholic Action.



The Pope spoke with concern about young people who withdraw from others, spending their time looking at their cell phones. “Our eyes are made to look at each other,” he said.

