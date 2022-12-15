Catholic World News

US publisher accused of bid to profit from Vatican art

December 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A New York publisher has been accused of attempting to sell the rights to the reproduction of items in the Vatican’s art collection, without Vatican authorization.



A New York attorney reports that she sought permission to reproduce images of items in the Sistine Chapel, which had appeared in an expensive coffee-table book published by Scripta Maneant, a New York firm. She was reportedly told to pay $82,000 for the rights to reproduce the images.



However, Msgr. Paolo Nicolini, the vice-president of the Vatican Museums, says that Scripta Maneant does not hold the rights to those images—that in fact the New York publisher had purchased only the right to reproduce the high-resolution images once, for a coffee-table book, which was published in 2015 with a stunning price of $22,000.



Scripta Maneant now denies having claimed to hold the rights to the images.

