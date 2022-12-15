Pope welcomes new ambassadors to the Holy See
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis lamented “violations of international law and what I have called a Third World War being fought piecemeal,” as he welcomed several new ambassadors to the Holy See on December 15.
In his prepared remarks to the new envoys—from the Bahamas, Belize, Mongolia, Niger, Norway, Sudan, Thailand, and Uganda—the Pope underlined the importance of diplomatic work, “especially in these days marked by the continued problems associated with the global health crisis and by the entrenched violent conflicts around the world.”
