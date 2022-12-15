Catholic World News

Pope welcomes new ambassadors to the Holy See

December 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis lamented “violations of international law and what I have called a Third World War being fought piecemeal,” as he welcomed several new ambassadors to the Holy See on December 15.



In his prepared remarks to the new envoys—from the Bahamas, Belize, Mongolia, Niger, Norway, Sudan, Thailand, and Uganda—the Pope underlined the importance of diplomatic work, “especially in these days marked by the continued problems associated with the global health crisis and by the entrenched violent conflicts around the world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!