Journalists contradict allegations of ‘cover up’ against John Paul II before he was Pope

December 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Dutch journalist has charged that he has found “concrete cases of priests abusing children in the Archdiocese of Krakow, where the future Pope was archbishop. The future Pope knew about it and transferred them anyway, which led to new victims.”



Polish journalists Tomasz Krzyzak and Piotr Litka, however, have countered the Dutch journalist’s claims. They state that the future Pope “did not cover up any abuse and consistently acted against such cases during his time as archbishop of Krakow from 1964 to 1978.”

